SRINAGAR, APRIL 27: The University of Kashmir has decided to issue advance date sheets for various undergraduate programs in a bid to streamline the academic calendar.

This new initiative has been conceived to bring the examination calendar back on track in the minimum possible time, and ensure timely completion of UG programs.

Controller of Examinations, University of Kashmir has issued a circular to this effect. The preparation of the calendar would enable the holding of the respective examinations within the time frames prescribed and the timely completion of various courses. It may be recalled that the delay in holding examinations in the past often led to courses being stretched beyond the prescribed timelines leading to the loss of valuable academic time.

The present move comes days after the government decided to fully implement the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 from the current academic session and shift to a uniform academic calendar that will be synchronized with the national academic calendar.

The Higher Education Department (HED) has already constituted a committee comprising Director Colleges, Dean Academic Affairs (DAA) of Jammu University, Kashmir University, and Cluster University of Srinagar and Jammu to prepare a uniform calendar for J&K. the recommendations of the committee are expected this week. The new academic calendar would ensure that no student is at disadvantage and can apply to any college across the country or overseas for graduate and post-graduate studies seamlessly.

It may also be recalled that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has already issued draft guidelines for the introduction of the Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) by NEP 2020 guidelines from the current academic session onwards. The final guidelines are expected within 2 weeks.