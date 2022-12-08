Anantnag: Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, today organised a seminar on National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as part of its multimedia exhibition underway at Sports Stadium Anantnag.

Chief Education Officer, Anantnag Mohammad Khalil Ganie was the chief guest on the occasion. The seminar was aimed to sensitise teachers and students about NEP-2020 and the revolutionary changes the policy will introduce in the education sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Ruheed Gul, Nodal Officer from District Institute of Education and Training Anantnag gave a detailed presentation about the new pedagogical and curricular structure. He said that NEP has been formulated after exhaustive deliberations and discussions with all stakeholders across India. Ruheed said that the policy will plug learning gaps and will transform India into a knowledge powerhouse.

In his presidential address Chief Education Officer, Anantnag Mohammad Khalil Ganie said that NEP-2020 is a visionary policy and has custom made curricular structure for each age group combining learning with physical and emotional development. He said the policy has been formulated keeping in view the needs and aspirations of a developing India.

Shahid Mohammad Lone, Field Publicity Officer CBC said that CBC is dedicated to mass awareness about the various welfare programs and policies launched by the government for development in different sectors. He said that NEP-2020 is aimed at bringing the world’s best practices into the education set up in India. Lone said the policy focuses on developing creative and critical thinking skills in students.

A skit and cultural programme was organized by the registered troupes of CBC on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao to sensitize the people about the evils of female infanticide and various welfare schemes for upliftment and protection of girl child.

Earlier on day two of the event, which was dedicated to awareness on schemes related to Agriculture and Rural Development sectors, Chief Agriculture Officer, Anantnag Ajaz Hussain Dar informed a gathering of progressive farmers, PRI members and students about different programs being implemented in the Agriculture sector. District Programme Officer, Anantnag Riyaz Ahmad also participated in the event alongside other officers and officials from district administration.

Shahid Lone informed that over the next two days of the exhibition, experts from Social Welfare, ICDS and Health departments will sensitise people about schemes being implemented by these departments.