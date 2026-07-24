Nation Stands With You: Amit Shah Calls Son of Slain Cop , Offers Condolences

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday talked with the son of martyred Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel Ashiq Hussain Qureshi over the phone and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

During the conversation, Shah expressed deep grief over the loss of the brave policeman and said the entire nation stands with the family in this hour of grief. He prayed for strength and courage for the family to bear the irreparable loss.

The Home Minister acknowledged the supreme sacrifice made by the martyred policeman in the line of duty and reiterated the government’s commitment to the welfare of the family.

Shah also assured the son of the slain cop that he would meet him personally whenever he visits Kashmir next.

The call has been widely seen as a mark of respect for the sacrifice made by the fallen police personnel.