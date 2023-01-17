Kashmiri Student Activist Nasir Khuehami who is currently enrolled in Jamia Millia Islamia has been awarded with Radhika Prahlad Award 2022, for exemplary and relentless contribution during unprecedented times and uncertainties.

Khuehami who is National Convenor of J&K Students Association had been on the frontlines, volunteering to help the distressed students through his organisation.

From providing accommodation, food and ensuring safety of Kashmiri students facing hardships, to helping them out in Covid-19 pandemic and brought them home, the student centric social work of Khuehami has trespassed the boundaries of region & religion.

Radhika Prahlad Foundation Chairman and Delhi Assembly Chief Whip, MLA Dilip Pandey and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh appreciated the role of Student activist to reach the unreached parts of the country and provide food, accomodation and playing vital role in evacuating students across the country. Dilip said that it was a gesture to acknowledge the hard work of Khuehami, who has put public health ahead of his own self-interests. His role is highly laudable.

During these difficult times, the Country witnessed many individuals coming together to support their local communities through various outreach activities. Like many other, Khuehami from Kashmir Valley also decided to step up and join the front line workers. Khuehami helped migrants, labourers, and Students to reach their homes through out the pandemic who were facing difficulties; financial or otherwise.

Expressing his happiness over the honor, the student activist thanked Radhika Prahlad Foundation for encouraging efforts. “I believe it was my duty to help my people and my responsibility which I did and Insha-Allah I won’t stop till my last breath”, Nasir said.

Khuehami said, “I am incredibly honored & humbled apart from being grateful to all the brave individuals who stood together along with me to provide relief to the needy. This is a real and rare honor. I place on record my deepest sense of gratitude & love for all the other student activists of my organization i.e. JKSA for their sincere efforts; tireless & true. I have done whatever little I could, with modest means and capacity”.

“I accept this award with all humility and dedicate it to my parents who groomed me and inculcated the values of sharing and caring for others. This Award bestows tremendous responsibility on me to continue my efforts to work for the welfare and marginalized section of society,” Khuehami added further.

Aarti Qanungo, a teacher from Govt Girls School Delhi has also been awarded for consistently working with adolescent girls in breaking the myths related to menstruation. Her fight against child labour, discrimination against women and abuse has brought a big difference to lives of many kids. Duo were also been awarded with an encouragement in the form of momento, certificate of appreciation and a 21000 cheque, each as an honor for their contributions to the society.