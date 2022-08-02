Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir bagged the second position for successfully carrying out Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madhya Pradesh bagged first, while Gujarat earned the third spot.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the awards to the best three performing NMBA states/UTs. Datia, Thoubal, and Chandigarh were named the three best districts.

Earlier, Shah chaired a National Conference on Drug Trafficking and National Security at Chandigarh.

Two modules from class 6 to 8 and class 9 to 11 of Navchetna (A New Consciousness on Life Skills and Drug Education for School Children) were launched. Navchetna is basically teacher training modules for increasing awareness and education on life skills and drugs among students in schools in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further strengthening the reach and impact of NAVCHETNA, the training materials are being translated into 12 regional languages of India. As a teacher support aid, each module will be available as a video to be uploaded on the DIKSHA portal (Digital educational platform of the Ministry of Education). The Ministry has set a target to generate awareness among 10 lakh Teachers and 2.4 crore Students through Navchetna Modules in a year.

The conference was also attended by Dr. Virendra Kumar, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Bhagwant Maan, Chief Minister of Punjab, Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Haryana, Manoj Sinha, Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab & Administrator of Chandigarh, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Home Secretary, R Subrahmanyam, Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment and Satya Narayan Pradhan, Director General of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

A film on the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) was screened during the event. It shows the journey of the awareness program, reaching out to more than 8 crore population including 3 crore youth, 2 crore women, and 1 lakh educational institutions. Through this video, the message of the Prime Minister reached the general public.