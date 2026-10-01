Narcotics Network Busted in downtown, 8 Arrested

Rs 1.07 cr in bank accounts frozen, properties attached; probe extended to Punjab, Chandigarh

Srinagar: Srinagar Police have busted an alleged organised narcotics network operating in downtown Srinagar, arresting eight persons and recovering banned drugs, a pistol, Rs 85.76 lakh in cash and gold worth over Rs 1.05 crore, officials said.

Addressing a press conference, SSP Srinagar Dr G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy said the arrests were made during an investigation into an organised drug-supply network in which the accused allegedly performed different roles.

The case pertains to FIR No. 135/2026 registered at Police Station Safakadal under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, Arms Act and BNS.

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The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Waseem Zargar, Haris Hameed Malla, Aqib Saleem Dar, Inam Ahmad Zargar, Sahib Ahmad Ganaie, Ansar Hussain Bhat, Peer Shakoor and Haroon Pandit.

“There was an organised network in downtown and it was a well-organised supply chain,” the SSP said.

Police recovered 3.830 kg of codeine, around 40 grams of heroin, 414 tramadol tablets/capsules, around 2,18,500 tablets containing tapentadol and 1,200 pregabalin capsules.

A pistol, Rs 85.76 lakh in cash, 108 gold coins and around 17 grams of MMTC-PAMP/jewellery were also recovered. The value of the gold items was estimated at Rs 1.05 crore.

The SSP said around Rs 1.07 crore held in multiple bank accounts had been frozen. A residential house belonging to Mohammad Waseem Zargar and two vehicles—a Maruti Brezza and a Suzuki Ertiga—were also attached.

He said the investigation had extended beyond J&K, with police teams reaching Chandigarh and Punjab. Punjab Police and the Narcotics Control Bureau supported the investigation.

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Police are probing the transport agencies allegedly used in the supply chain and identifying its forward links, distributors and beneficiaries.

“Our target is to dismantle the entire narcotics model,” the SSP said.

Police said three alleged associates—Mazam Firdous Khanday, Farzan Pallwala and Mohammad Sharvar, all from Muzaffar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh—are absconding.

Further arrests and recoveries are likely as the investigation progresses, police said.