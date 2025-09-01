‘Naqsh-i-Dawam’ exhibition starts at IUST

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 01: The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) inaugurated a week-long exhibition, “Naqsh-i-Dawam: An Exhibition on Architectural Epigraphy in Early Modern Kashmir,” at the Wastoorwan Gallery of Art today.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Kuldeep K. Siddha, Director, Department of Archives, Archaeology & Museums, Government of Jammu & Kashmir, in the presence of Prof A. H. Moon, Dean Academic Affairs; Prof Abdul Wahid Makhdoomi, Registrar, IUST; and Qazi Qamar Iqbal Qari, Dean, School of Architecture, Planning & Geomatics.

The inaugural session witnessed wide participation from the university community, including Deans of various Schools, Centre Coordinators, Heads of Departments, faculty members, and students. The strong turnout reflected the growing academic and cultural interest in Kashmir’s architectural heritage.

“Naqsh-i-Dawam” seeks to showcase the rich epigraphic traditions that flourished in early modern Kashmir. Featuring a carefully curated collection of stone and architectural inscriptions, archival photographs, and interpretive materials, the exhibition positions epigraphy not only as a textual record but also as an artistic and cultural expression deeply embedded in the region’s architectural history.

The exhibition coordinated by Umar Farooq, Coordinator, Wastoorwan Gallery of Art will remain open to visitors throughout the week at the Wastoorwan Gallery of Art, IUST, Kashmir.