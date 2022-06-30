National Aluminum Company Limited (NALCO) has invited applications to fill up Medical and Specialist posts.

Eligible Indian Nationals can apply online in the career section of the NALCO website www.nalcoindia.com.

A total of 17 posts will be filled with this recruitment drive.

Important Dates

Last date of submission of online application: June 30, 2022 (5:00 PM)

Educational Qualification

Medical Officer /E02: MBBS. Candidates possessing PG Certificate in Industrial Health approved by DGFASLI would be preferred.

Experience: Four (04) completed years of postqualification experience, as a doctor in Govt./PSU or reputed/leading hospital/ organizations.

Specialist/E03: MD/MS/Recognized post MBBS/BDS Diploma in the discipline as per the required specialization.

Experience: Three (03) completed years of post-MD/MS/Recognized Diploma experience, a specialist doctor in Govt./PSU or reputed/leading hospital/ organizations.

Age Limit as of June 30, 2022

Medical Officer /E02: 35 years

Specialist/E03: 38 years

Salary Details

Medical Officer /E02: Rs 80000-3%-220000

Specialist/E03: Rs 70000-3%-200000

In addition to Basic Pay and DA in the Industrial DA pattern, the other benefits shall include Perks (35% of basic pay), Non-Practicing Allowance, Performance Related Pay based on the Company’s as well as individual performance, Company accommodation or HRA, Medical facilities for self and family, Post-Retirement Medical Benefit, Leave Encashment, Pension as per NPS, Contributory Provident Fund, Group Insurance, Gratuity, etc. as per Company’s Rule.

Selection Process

The selection process of the candidates will be done based on Group discussion and Personal Interview conducted by the Selection Board. The candidate will be shortlisted based on the information/ declaration submitted by the candidate at the time of submission of the online application.

How to apply

Interested and eligible Indian Nationals can apply online in the career section of the NALCO website on or before 30th June 2022. Applications received through any other mode will not be accepted and summarily rejected.

Application Fee: There is no application Fee.