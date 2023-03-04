Kulgam: Police in Kulgam have arrested a person for possessing counterfeit currency notes.

A police party from Police Post Mirbazar headed by IC PP Mirbazar at a checkpoint established on NHW 44 near Manigam Crossing intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee after noticing police party but was apprehended tactfully. He has been identified as Khurshid Ahmad Naik son of Mohammad Maqbool Naik resident of Waripora Kund. During search, officers were able to recover 37 counterfeit currency notes of ₹500 from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to PP Mirbazar where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 31/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Qazigund and investigation has been initiated.

Persons found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt as per law.