RRR has won the Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the Golden Globes.

RRR is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for the Golden Globes after Salaam Bombay! (1988) and Monsoon Wedding (2001).

RRR is being represented at the Golden Globes by its director and stars – SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan who is accompanied by wife Upasana Kamineni. Jr NTR and Ram Charan play freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju in the period drama, set in the British-occupied India of the 1920s. The cast includes Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn as well as British actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris.

RRR has also made it to Oscars shortlists for Best Original Song nomination for Naatu Naatu. RRR released across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, submitted itself for consideration in various Oscar categories.