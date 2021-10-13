Naanwai modernisation on the cards: 20 Srinagar shops chosen in first phase

SRINAGAR: In order to provide financial and infrastructural support besides, ensure the sustainable livelihood of local bread makers (Naanwais), the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad finalised the Detailed Project Report for Transforming Traditional Naanwai Shops under Prime Minister’s Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme (PM FME Scheme) in a meeting held today in the Meeting Hall of DC Office.

Additional Secretary, Horticulture Department, Jehangir Hashmi was also present on the occasion.

While, Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, Chief Horticulture Officer, Sajid Mustafa, Cluster Head JK Bank Riaz Ahmad Wani, Manager District Lead Bank, Ab Majid Bhat and officers from other concerned departments were also present in the meeting.

The DDC said that the purpose of bringing Naanwai under the PM FME scheme is to restructure the traditional Naanwai shops as per modern technological requirements to ensure proper hygiene in and around the shops besides maintaining the taste of the products.

He said the administration is very keen on handholding and upliftment of the Naanwais of Srinagar District as Naanwais are an essential part and parcel of society besides the century’s old culture and tradition of Kashmir valley.

The DDC directed Chief Horticulture Officer and other concerned to sensitize Naanwaies about the advantage of the scheme so that they can avail maximum benefits.

He stressed the officers of all concerned departments to work in coordinated manner so that the scheme is implemented on ground with cent percent results. He also directed for early implementation of the scheme so that the intended business community is benefitted under the scheme.

He asked the officers of DIC to explore any subsidy related provisions under the scheme so that beneficiaries are entitled for other benefits too.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Secretary to Government Horticulture Department, Jehangir Hashmi also highlighted the objectives and benefits of the PM FME scheme. He assured the members of AKLBMA that they need not to move office to office; instead a representative from the concerned Government Department will visit the shops of the Naanwaie for proper verification and other documentation processes.

He also said that proper training will also be given to the beneficiaries under the scheme.

On the occasion, the DDC was informed that in the first phase around 20 Naanwai shops are being taken up for upgradation and modernisation of shops.

Earlier, the members of the All Kashmir Local Bread Makers Association (AKLBMA) expressed their gratitude to the DDC Srinagar for taking keen interest in welfare and upliftment development of Naanwaies of Srinagar district.

The members of AKLBMA (Naanwaees) who participated in the meeting include its president, Abdul Majeed Pampori, General Secretary, Khurshid Ahmad Sofi and Publicity Secretary, Bashir Asrar besides others.