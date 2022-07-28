SRINAGAR, JULY 28: J&K government has launched several path breaking citizen centric IT initiatives aimed at bringing greater transparency in governance and ease of living for citizens.

In the last two years, dedicated efforts have been made by J&K Administration to create an enabling environment for digital inclusion and promoting digital literacy to bridge the gap between government programs and citizen requirements. J&K, through innovation, implementation and inclusion is setting unprecedented benchmarks in digital initiatives and leading by example in Prime Minister’s Digital India campaign.

Pertinently, J&K is number one in the ranking of UTs in e-governance. Host of initiatives like E-office, BEAMS, Awam ki Awaaz, MyGov, e-Unnat, Digilocker, Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani have brought transparency & accountability in governance and made transformational changes in the lives of people. As many as 209 government services have been integrated with Rapid Assessment System for real time feedback of citizens.

Under Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities on “Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani”, the government organized special camps at Tehsil and Block level offices, Niabats, Patwar Khanas and Panchayat Ghars to educate public about this digital platform by which people can access their land records with one click.

“We are grateful to the present administrations at Center and UT level for launching such technological innovations in all spheres of development making the lives of people comfortable and convenient”, said Sikamndar Noorani, District President All Jammu Kashmir Panchayat Conference while appreciating this historic initiative.

“Apki Zameen Aapki Nigrani’ has empowered common people to check their land records on their mobiles getting rid of moving from pillar to post for the same and safeguarding our land. I thank LG administration for this revolutionary step”, he added

Similarly, Showket Ahmed Rather of Tengpora Srinagar is all praise for the government’s initiative, who says, “It is really a good step, everyone will be benefited. Earlier getting revenue extracts used to take months. With Land passbook, now everything is with the people. We have been relieved of the cumbersome process and nightmare of visiting revenue offices”.

For Khurshed Ahmed Reshi of Tengpora, the initiative will expose people who grabbed government land and built infrastructure on public land.

Rinky Chauhan, a college student of Jammu says that digital initiates by the Government have empowered the student community to access the books, study material even without enrolling for regular courses.

Similarly, Showket Ahmed of Bandipora, “in times of state subject, it was the most tiring process to physically move documents from official to official. Now Domicile certificate is provided after applying from the comfort of home”.

Likewise, Irfan Ahmed Bhat, an employee of a Fruit company thanks administration for providing cent percent subsidy under industrial policy after applying through online mode.

Notably, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha recently inaugurated Digi-Mela in all districts to generate awareness about digital solutions and new technologies.

Emphasising the need to take effective measures providing last mile solutions in digital services for the people of J&K, the LG directed the stakeholders to formulate short-term goals of three-six months and long-term vision statements to transform core ICT infrastructure, governance, and services for ease of living, accessibility, and innovation to transform J&K into digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

He also launched the ‘Digi Dost’ programme aimed at developing a strong network of digitally empowered young volunteers at the district, block, and panchayat level who could work as the brand ambassadors for Digital J&K and Digital India to achieve maximum mobilisation and awareness on digital services.

‘Digi Dost’ volunteers would also assist in digital service delivery, data collection, training, spreading information regarding the Digital India campaign, and making people aware of cyber hygiene and cybercrimes.