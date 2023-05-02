Srinagar, May 2: A team of officials from the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) visited the University of Kashmir on Tuesday for wide-ranging discussions on logistical and other arrangements being put in place for the upcoming Youth20 Consultation being held in the varsity under India’s G20 Presidency, on May 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

The visiting team interacted with Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan during a high-level meeting chaired by her at the Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat.

Saying that Youth20 Consultation at KU is an event of national importance, Prof Nilofer said that all necessary preparations for its smooth conduct are in the final stage as per the action plans chalked out with chairpersons of various committees.

She said the University has invited youth participants and students from other academic institutions in the UTs of J&K and Ladakh, to make the event more inclusive and result-oriented.

The visiting team included Neeraj Chandra Pujari, ASO; Vinay Kumar, Young Professional;

Priyakshee Chaudhury, Young Professional; and

Atulya Mehta, Social Media Manager.

ADVERTISEMENT

The visiting team expressed satisfaction at the arrangements being put in place for the visiting dignitaries, international and national delegates/speakers, besides other youth participants from different institutions.

During the meeting, the chairpersons of various committees gave a detailed account of preparedness vis-à-vis transportation, catering, site development, media publicity, seating arrangements, IT domains and cultural programmes, besides setting up of special kiosks outside the main venue to highlight the best practices of the University of Kashmir and J&K’s rich cultural heritage.

The Vice-Chancellor said the visiting team’s suggestions will be further taken into consideration by the committee chairpersons.

Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir apprised the team about logistical arrangements and other aspects related to the programme.

The Ministry officials earlier visited the venue for the event, and other places in the University where the Youth20 delegates will be touring during their stay in the University.

Notably, the theme of the Youth20 Consultation, an official engagement group under G20, at the University of Kashmir is “Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability A Way of Life”.