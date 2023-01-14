India’s tennis sensation Sania Mirza shared a heartfelt message for her fans ahead of her retirement.

The 36-year-old shared a post on her social media accounts captioned ‘Life Update’ and mentioned that as she draws closer to the culmination of her career as an athlete, new beginnings await her.

“Life must move on and I don’t think this is the end but, in fact, a beginning of many different memories to be created, dreams to be achieved and new goals to be set. My son needs me more than ever now and I can’t wait to live a slightly quieter and calmer life while giving him more of my time than have been able to give so far. Like they say. Game. Set. Celebrate! Here’s to new beginnings,” wrote Sania.

Sania Mirza had recently confirmed her plans to retire from professional tennis at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

“The plan is to try and retire in Dubai during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. I was going to stop right after the WTA Finals [in 2022], because we were going to make the WTA Finals, but I tore my tendon in my elbow right before the US Open so I had to pull out of everything. And honestly, the person that I am, I like to do things on my own terms. So I don’t want to be forced out by injury. So I’ve been training,” Mirza had stated.