By Adam

Due to harsh winters, Kashmir is known for its sun-dried vegetables or Hokh Syun. Many vegetables dried during summer months can be preserved and consumed during winters.

In the past, the valley used to be cut off from the rest of the world due to heavy snows. In order to withstand the harsh winter conditions Hokh Syun was prepared. In the modern times, there is no such thing as being cut off, but we Kashmiri’s still hold on to the dried cuisines as a part of our culture. Food items that are commonly dried include – Fish (hokh gaad), Turnips (gogji ar’e), Tomatoes (ruwangan hach’e), aubergine (wangan hach’e) and Quince apple (bamchoont hach’e). AL’E HACH’E is also a dried vegetable, which is prepared from bottle gourd.

My grandmother uses long needles to make garlands of bottle gourd and then hangs them in the attic of our house during summers. Once ready in the winters we soak Alle hach’e in warm water until they swell up and are then cooked with meat and addition of spices to give a distinct flavour. The long noodles like Al’e hach’e have a chewy contrasting texture which makes them my favourite.