Pulwama, Feb 05: The reshoots for Muzaffar Ali’s long-awaited film Zooni, which had been halted midway in 1988, have officially begun in the Tral area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The shooting took place in the picturesque Shikargah and Panner areas of Tral in Kashmir, marking a significant step in the revival of the 16th-century Kashmiri poet Habba Khatoon’s story.

Director Muzaffar Ali, who is leading the reshoot, reminisced about the initial filming process and the challenges that halted the project years ago.

“We had shot about 75,000 feet in various locations, including Pampur, Srinagar, and Dachi village,” Ali shared.

“The beauty of Kashmir, its rivers, and valleys left a deep impact on us. We are back now, and it feels like a journey of remembrance.”

Ali’s son, Shaad Ali, who also worked on the original shoot as an Assistant Director, spoke about his connection to the film. “This is not the first time for us in Kashmir. We wanted to relive those memories from when we shot Zooni in the late ’80s. Kashmir has always been a place of beauty, love, and hospitality, and it continues to inspire us.”

Aaqib, a resident of Tral, who has worked in many movies and web series said that they have visited Tral as he along with the Director are liking the Tral area.

He said that this is very good news for Tral as it will help to bring Tral on the Tourism map and thus simultaneously generate employment opportunities for locals. (With KNO inputs)