Mutant UK COVID strain reaches India as six travellers test positive

India has recorded first six cases of mutant strain of coronavirus, which is believed to be 70 per cent more infectious and was first reported in the United Kingdom, the government said in a statement on Tuesday morning. All six patients recently returned from the UK.

According to it, the samples of six UK returnee persons have been found to be positive with the new U.K variant genome. Three in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, two in CCMB, Hyderabad and one in NIV, Pune.

“All these persons have been kept in single room isolation in designated Health Care facilities by respective State Governments. Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others. Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on,” the government said.

“The situation is under careful watch and regular advice is being provided to the States for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing and dispatch of samples to INSACOG labs,” it added

It is important to note that the presence of the new UK Variant has already been reported by Denmark, Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore, so far.