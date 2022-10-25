New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) National Executive member and Muslim Rashtriya Manch patron Indresh Kumar visited Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah and lit earthen lamps inside the shrine premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muslim Rashtriya Manch patron and senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar lighting ‘earthen lamps’ inside the Nizamuddin Dargah complex, marks a message of peace, prosperity, and communal harmony.

RSS leader Indresh Kumar reached Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi yesterday. He also offered flowers and chadar at the dargah of Sufi saints.

“The festival of Diwali is celebrated in the world including India. It brings happiness and prosperity to every household. This festival erases all the religious differences and the differences between the provinces. India is a land of pilgrimages, festivals, and fairs.

All of them give bread to the poor and increase brotherhood among themselves. He said that every festival teaches us that we do not want bigotry, malice, hatred, riots, or war. We want peace, harmony, and brotherhood,” Indresh Kumar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No one should be forced to convert and do violence. Everyone should follow their own religion and caste. Do not criticize and insult other’s religions. When all religions are respected in the country, then the country will be free from the fundamentalists who make stone pelting on Friday. India is the only country that respects and accepts all religions,” he added.

Earlier, in September Indresh Kumar accompanied RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat to meet the Chief Imam of All India Imam Organisation Dr. Umer Ahmed Ilyasi. RSS chief also visited a Masjid and Madarsa in the national capital earlier that day.