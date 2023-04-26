SRINAGAR: Muslim clergy have joined the war on drugs in Kashmir.

Leading the campaign is Moulana Ghulam Rasool Hami. Hami-led Karwaan-e-Islam has set up helplines to help victims and expose the peddlers.

“We have circulated our phone numbers in different areas so that people can contact us. We provide spiritual guidance and try to de-addict the abusers. We help out victims by counseling them. We invoke religious injunctions to help them out. Sometimes we call their parents too for guidance,” Hami told The Kashmir Monitor.

Union Ministry of Social Justice data reveal that there are nearly 10 lakh drug addicts in Jammu and Kashmir. The data was compiled after the Ministry of Social Justice conducted National Survey on the Extent and Pattern of Substance Use in India through the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (NDDTC) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi.

Data reveal that 1.44 lakh drug abusers are consuming cannabis. Around 5.34 lakh men and 8,000 women are opioid addicts. Likewise, 1.6 lakh men and 8,000 women are taking sedatives.

According to the figures compiled by the drug de-addiction center, Government Medical College, Srinagar, a record 340 percent jump has been witnessed in drug abuse in Kashmir. In 2019, over 3850 IV Heroin abuse cases were recorded, while the number rose to 13200 in 2021. Till October 2022, a total of 596 cases under the NDPS Act have been registered in Jammu.

Likewise, 785 cases have been registered in Kashmir. Around 815 drug peddlers have been arrested in Jammu, while 1270 have been held in Kashmir. About 291 kg of Cannabis, 200 kg of Heroin/Brown Sugar, and 167115 Tablets/Capsules/Syrup have been seized till October this year. National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report has revealed that 1681 cases have been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2021.

“Our people collect details wherever we get information. We also cooperate with law enforcement agencies to smash these cartels. We helped law enforces in smashing so many cartels. We are alert 24×7 and work towards a drug-free society” said Hami.

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has been constantly seeking assistance from Non-Governmental organizations and releasing funds under various rehabilitation programs to combat the menace.

Centre has released Rs 2.23 and 1.56 crores during the last four years to NGOs and Substance Abuse Professionals respectively for assisting the government in drug de-addiction programs in Jammu and Kashmir.