In a gesture aimed at being supportive, Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla, has expressed his willingness to share Tesla’s Autopilot or Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology with other car manufacturers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This response came after General Motors’ CEO Mary Barra stated that electric vehicles in the $30,000 to $40,000 price range would not be profitable until the end of the decade, as reported by Electrek.

Musk took to Twitter on Monday, stating, “Tesla aspires to be as helpful as possible to other car companies. We made all our patents freely available several years ago. Now, we are enabling other companies to use our Supercharger network. Also happy to license Autopilot/FSD or other Tesla technology.”

Tesla’s driverless technology has set the company apart from its competitors in the industry. However, notable figures such as US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have expressed concerns about Tesla’s Autopilot system.

With aggressive pricing strategies, Tesla has maintained its lead in the electric vehicle market. Earlier this year, the US automaker reduced prices for its Model 3 and Model Y by up to 20% to stimulate demand in an environment of high US inflation and interest rates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tesla’s stock has experienced a remarkable surge of nearly 101% year-to-date, closing at $217.61 on Monday. This upward momentum follows the company’s price reductions and investor optimism that the Federal Reserve will adopt a less aggressive interest-rate policy as consumer price pressures stabilize.