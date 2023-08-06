In a series of social media posts, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk revealed that the much-talked-about cage fight between himself and Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta (formerly known as Facebook), is set to be live-streamed on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Since June, Musk and Zuckerberg have playfully taunted each other, goading one another into a mixed martial arts cage match in Las Vegas. The public’s curiosity has been piqued as the social media moguls continue to exchange friendly jabs over the past months.

On a recent early Sunday morning post on X, Musk declared, “Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.” However, no specific details about the date or the location of the proposed event were provided at this time.

Earlier on the same day, Musk shared his preparation routine for the potential fight, stating on X, “Lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight,” and humorously added that he brings weights to work due to time constraints.

When questioned by a user on X about the purpose of the fight, Musk responded with a unique perspective, saying, “It’s a civilized form of war. Men love war.”

As of now, Meta has not responded to a Reuters request for comment on Musk’s announcement regarding the live-streaming of the proposed cage fight.

The saga started on June 20 when Musk expressed his willingness for a cage match with Zuckerberg, who, in turn, showcased his jiujitsu skills through pictures of matches he had won on Instagram, a platform owned by his company.

In response to Zuckerberg’s request for the location of the potential faceoff, Musk promptly answered, “Vegas Octagon,” referring to a popular events center known for hosting mixed martial arts (MMA) championship bouts.

As the anticipation builds, Musk hinted that he would commence his training regimen once the cage fight’s details solidify. The public eagerly awaits further updates and eagerly anticipates witnessing these influential tech moguls face off in a charitable bout that promises to be a memorable event for both the tech and sports communities.

