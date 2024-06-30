‘Musical Harmony’:  US-based `KoshurRAAG’ to hold concert in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jun 29: Srinagar, is all set to host s a musical-cum-cultural extravaganza on July 6.

‘Musical Harmony’ is expected to be attended by Kashmiri Pandit diaspora members along with the locals.

KoshurRAAG, a non-profit organization run by the Kashmiri Pandits in Florida, United States, is organizing the mega concert in association with the Jammu Kashmir Government and the J&K Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages.

According to organizers, the event aims to honor the artistic heritage of Kashmir, which had taken a back seat due to political unrest in the valley.

Arvind Mattoo, one of the founders of KoshurRAAG said that the event would witness a first-of-its-kind Kashmiri orchestra and soulful performances by legendary music performers and young Kashmiri artists.

“The show is dedicated to honoring musical maestros of yesteryear. It will also ignite a renaissance in Kashmiri music, fostering a new generation of songwriters, composers, singers, and musicians,” he said.

Mattoo said the music would be performed by Muslim and Kashmiri Pandit artists, reflecting religious harmony and bonds of brotherhood.

He said ‘Musical Harmony’ is an effort towards increasing the popularity of Kashmiri music and cultural heritage as the people of both communities show great enthusiasm towards indigenous music, art, and culture.

There would be performances by maestros like Pandit Abhay Rustum Sopori, Munir Ahmad Mir, and Sunayana Kachroo of Boston, US, besides performances by Mir Iqbal, Masarat Un Nisa, Shabhaz Gul, Rahul Wanchoo, Krisha Bhat, and Meeru Daman Raina, Mattoo said.

The event will likely be attended by legendary Kashmiri singers, music composers, and folk singers, including Shameem Azad, Kailash Mehra, Dhananjay Kaul, Gulzar Ahmed Ganai, Neerja Pandit, Deepali Wattal, Renu Malla (the wife of music legend Vijay Malla), and Jaan Nissar Lone.

The event would also facilitate different artists from Kashmir and highlight their contributions. (With KNO inputs)