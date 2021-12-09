Law finally caught up with an Indian Air Force (IAF) official, who killed his wife and two daughters to marry another woman 11 years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dharam Singh Yadav, 54 from Haryana was arrested at Nellie, a town in Assam, where he lived with his second wife and two children.

Police zeroed in on Yadav when they found that he was still receiving a pension from the IAF.

Yadav had joined the IAF in 1987 and retired as a sergeant in 1997. He was married to Anu Yadav from New Delhi. He had two daughters aged 14 years and eight years.

After retirement Yadav was living in Vidyaranyapuram with his family. To marry another woman, Yadav hatched a plan to get rid of his wife and two daughters in 2008.oni

ADVERTISEMENT

A similar incident occurred in Jammu and Kashmir in August when was a serving cop allegedly killed his first wife at Keri Gursai village in Poonch district to marry another woman.

Body of Shahnaz Akhter was found 100 meters away from her residence. Mother of four, she was a teacher at Government Middle School, Keri Gulthan in Balakote.

Police later arrested her husband Constable Mohammad Irfan Manhas and his mother for allegedly strangling Shahnaz to death.