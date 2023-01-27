It seems that Munna bhai and Circuit will be back soon.

Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi have shared a brand-new poster from the unnamed film on social media where they will reunite after 17 years.

Sanjay Dutt captioned his post, “Our wait has been longer than yours but the wait is finally over, coming together with my brother @arshad_warsi for yet another exciting movie… Can’t wait to show you, stay tuned!”

The post has excited the fans, who are looking forward to the release of the movie.

One fan commented, quoting the song from the Munna Bhai franchise, “M bole toh…” Another added, “Ek nazar mai lga Munnabhai MBBBS 3 aa raha…” A third wrote, “So Munna Bhai and Circuit duo coming back?” One wrote, “It’s gonna be the best movie of all time.”

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi had played the role of affable gangsters Munnabhai and Circuit in the popular film series, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Presented by Three Dimension Productions, the new film is yet to be titled.