Srinagar: ‘Mummye dam hay goem heartas’ has been sung by many singers before but a latest version by singer Mir Parvaiz is going viral these days.

The song, which begins with a rouf dance by a group of boys, is being widely shared on social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp.

Though girls usually perform ‘rouf’, seeing boys do the Kashmiri traditional dance is being well received by the netizens.

“Parvaiz bhai the all-rounder. Nice choreography, needs a bit more in order to rock this rock songs. A magnificent price of regional music. Good luck Parvaiz,” wrote Gulzar Qadri on Facebook.

“Seriously I’m addicted to this masterpiece,” another netizen Shahid wrote on YouTube.

Other youngsters felt that youth should take to music instead of falling prey to drug abuse.

“These guys are great than the drug peddlers…. Salute as you are enjoying your life and let others to live happily,” Ahmad Bilal wrote on Facebook.