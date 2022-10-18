SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 18: Mumkin scheme of Mission Youth has successfully engaged and channelized the energy of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir through a systematic livelihood generation program in the transport sector.

Union Territory Administration in partnership with Ashok Leyland has moved towards achieving the vision of the Prime Minister to provide sustainable livelihood to youth under the `Mumkin’ scheme for the Transport Sector.

With this partnership, the government aims to move towards the creation of a better socio-economic ecosystem, self-employment opportunities, and elimination of poverty in J&K.

As part of the “MUMKIN” initiative, Lieutenant Governor distributed highly subsidized small commercial vehicles among the first batch of young beneficiaries from across the Union Territory to mark the beginning of the government’s commitment towards livelihood generation for youth.

The ‘Mumkin’ is a livelihood program designed primarily for unemployed young people in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years. Under the ‘Mumkin’ scheme, small commercial vehicles are being provided to the youth with a banking partner extending the loan facility to the extent of 100 percent for the on-road price of the vehicle to be purchased.

Mission Youth, J&K, provides an amount of Rs 80,000 or 10 percent for the on-road price of the vehicle (whichever is lesser) as an upfront subsidy and the vehicle manufacturers (scheme partner of government) provide an upfront special discount, not less than the amount of subsidy.

Muzafar Wani of Ramban is thankful to the administration for providing him with a vehicle that helped him to secure a respectable livelihood that could fulfill the needs of his family.

Wani is satisfied with the earnings after owning a vehicle under Mumkin Scheme.

Similarly, the economic status of Riyaz Raqeeb of Srinagar was elevated after receiving a Mahindra Pickup Vehicle under the ‘Mumkin’ scheme.

Hatib Javaid of Shopian was working as a daily wage laborer and could hardly bear the expenses of his family with meager earning.

The awareness program of the Mumkin scheme which he attended gave him a ray of hope for realizing his dream of owning a vehicle.