Under Mission Youth, Employment Department Kupwara Thursday organized an awareness camp under MUMKIN scheme in which unemployed youth in large numbers from different parts of the district participated.

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kupwara, Ghulam Nabi Bhat handed over keys of commercial vehicles (CVs) among 20 unemployed youth beneficiaries. Deputy Director Employment, Shabnam was also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, the ADC highlighted the benefits and scope of Mission Youth and exhorted upon the educated unemployed youth to take interest in the self-employment generation programme devised by the Government for creating employment avenues for the youth.

Talking to media persons, Shabnam appealed to youth to come forward and take benefit of various schemes under the ambitious Mission Youth. She said that 55 commercial vehicles were sanctioned for district Kupwara out of which 20 vehicles were provided to the beneficiaries today. While 35 vehicles had already been provided to the beneficiaries during the year.