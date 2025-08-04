Multiple No-Fly Zone Breaches Over Trump Golf Club

At least seven airspace violations were reported over the weekend in Bedminster, New Jersey, while former US President Donald Trump was at his golf course. US fighter jets were scrambled Sunday afternoon after a civilian aircraft breached the Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) zone in place around Trump National Golf Club.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) confirmed that fighter jets were launched to intercept a general aviation plane around 12:50 PM EDT. The aircraft was escorted out of the restricted airspace after flares were deployed to catch the pilot’s attention. NORAD emphasized the flares, though visible to the public, were used with strict safety protocols to ensure no risk to the intercepted aircraft or people on the ground.

“This intercept was preceded by one separate TFR violation earlier in the day,” NORAD said. By Sunday night, the agency confirmed a total of seven violations near Bedminster across the weekend. “In addition to three unauthorized incursions yesterday, there were four violations today, including one requiring an intercept,” it posted on X.

Trump was at the golf club throughout the day on Sunday and returned later in the evening, according to Fox News.

Such temporary airspace restrictions are regularly imposed around locations where Trump is present. Similar breaches have occurred during his past visits to Bedminster.

NORAD issued a reminder to general aviation pilots to review all FAA Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) and ensure compliance before every flight to avoid accidental violations.