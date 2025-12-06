Multiple Flights Cancelled at Srinagar Airport This Morning; IndiGo Worst Hit

Srinagar: Flight operations at Srinagar International Airport witnessed fresh disruptions on Saturday morning, with several cancellations reported majority of them affecting IndiGo services, officials said.

An airport official told that a total of 64 flight movements were scheduled for the day, including 32 arrivals and 32 departures.

Of these, IndiGo accounted for 36 movements, but 14 IndiGo flights 7 arrivals and 7 departures were cancelled by 8:00 AM.

Additionally, two more cancellations involving another airline (one arrival and one departure) were recorded, taking the overall number of today’s cancellations to 16 flight movements.

Despite the disruptions, the remaining scheduled flights operated normally during the early hours. (KNC)