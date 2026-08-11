Multi-Tier Security Arrangements Put in Place Across Kashmir : IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have put in place multi-tier security arrangements across the Kashmir Valley to ensure peaceful and incident-free celebrations of Independence Day, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir said.

The IGP Kashmir said that comprehensive security measures have been implemented across the region, with heightened surveillance around sensitive and vulnerable locations, major public gatherings and venues where Independence Day functions are scheduled to be held.

Security agencies have been directed to maintain round-the-clock vigilance and ensure seamless coordination to prevent any untoward incident during the celebrations.

The security arrangements include increased deployment of police and security personnel, enhanced checking and frisking, surveillance of important installations and strategic locations, besides security measures around the main venues of Independence Day functions.

The IGP Kashmir said that adequate security arrangements have also been made along major roads and at important entry and exit points to ensure smooth movement of people while maintaining strict security.

He said that police and other security agencies are working in close coordination and have been conducting security assessments to identify and address any potential threats.

The police have also urged the public to cooperate with security personnel, follow advisories and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

The IGP Kashmir expressed confidence that with the cooperation of the people and coordinated efforts of all security agencies, Independence Day celebrations across Kashmir will be conducted peacefully and smoothly.

Security arrangements have been further intensified ahead of August 15, with authorities maintaining a high level of alert across the Valley.