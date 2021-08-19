Mukhtar Memorial Society bags National Award for ‘Excellence in Social Work’

Kashmir based Mukhtar Memorial Society (Academic Research & Community Development NGO) has bagged National Award for ‘Excellence in Social Work’.

They were awarded for it’s exemplary contribution towards the upliftment of society and nation building by Association of Muslim Professionals.

The event was attended by Sam Pitroda (Former Advisor to the Hon’ble Prime Minister), Navaid Hamid ( President All India Muslim Majlis e Mushawarat), Dr.Manoj Kumar Jha (Hon’ble Member Parliament) and other dignitaries.

Faizan Hasan Khan who runs the NGO said that out of 2300 nominations throughout the country, only 300 NGOs were awarded for their good work and, our NGO was one amongst them.

This was the first time National Awards for exemplary work in the field of Social Work were given, he exclaimed.

Faizan expressed gratitude to the Jury members for selecting Mukhtar Memorial Society and exclaimed that such appreciations act as booster for the whole team.