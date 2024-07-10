Muharram-ul-Haram: Div Com visits Zadibal, Hasanabad

SRINAGAR, JULY 10: Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Wednesday visited the Shrine of Shams-ud-Din Araqi (R.A), Zadibal and Imambara Hasanabad to take stock of arrangements ensured for smooth observance of religious occasions during the ongoing holy month of Muharram ul Haram including mourning processions and religious gatherings.

The Div Com was accompanied by Commissioner SMC, Dr Owais Ahmad; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi Ud Din Bhat; SSP Traffic Srinagar, Muzaffar Shah and senior officers from PWD, PHE, PDD, Health, Tourism, and other concerned departments.

During his visit to Zadibal, Div Com maintained that the macadamization in Shia-dominated areas has been already completed to facilitate them during the holy month, while arrangements for electricity and drinking water besides sanitation have also been ensured for smooth observance of religious activities.

On the occasion, he directed concerned for the construction of a separate sanitary complex for women, while instructing SMC to provide mobile toilets during the Muharram days for immediate convenience.

He also visited different areas of Saidakadal including Kani Mohalla and Aram Mohala where he was apprised about various developmental requirements.

On the occasion, Div Com instructed the concerned LCMA officer to repair the damaged wooden bridges connecting various habitations and directed him to initiate repairing work immediately from tomorrow.

He said that the facilities have been upgraded everywhere and the local people also appreciate the administration for fulfilling their requirements for smooth conduct of religious obligations.

Meanwhile, Div Com instructed SMC officers to ensure proper maintenance of sanitation and cleanliness, and regular lifting of garbage and its disposal in the area and other Shia-dominated areas of Srinagar.

Health authorities were directed to depute a team of doctors along with ambulances to provide medical facilities to the mourners.