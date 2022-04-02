RIYADH: From cooking competitions to theater corner, the holy city of Makkah has come alive with the Ramadan Nights festival

ADVERTISEMENT

Arab News reported that Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites (RCMC), represented by Kidana Development Company, has launched the Ramadan Nights festival and events, which will be held on the pedestrian road of Muzdalifah from April 5-21.

The festival, which opens from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. each day, will provide an attractive recreational environment for residents and visitors in Makkah.

It aims to achieve the sustainable reconstruction of the holy site and improve the quality of life in the city.

Ramadan Nights includes several sections and events, including the Old Makkah Neighborhood, the Competition Theater, restaurants and cafes, a leisure area, an accompanying historical photography exhibition, a visual deception exhibition, and a luxury restaurant in an adjacent historic site.

ADVERTISEMENT

Events are distributed in four areas: The sidewalk area, dedicated to sports events and bicycle rentals; and the plaza area, the center of the event which features lighting displays, shops, a local market, and an art market for local residents.

Other attractions include the historical works corner, the theater corner, and stalls for popular food, arts and crafts, and games.

The plaza section also includes an art corner and a photo gallery dedicated to amateur painting. It will host cooking competitions.

The leisure section will be hosted in a historic area within the Holy Sites. It includes a luxury historical restaurant serving breakfast and suhoor.