Srinagar: The driver of a truck carrying fruit was killed on Tuesday by a shooting stone on Mughal Road, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sources said that a fruit-carrying truck was hit by a shooting stone near the Panar Bridge on the Mughal Road.

“The driver of the truck, identified as Toffiq Ahmad of Sitapur (UP), was killed on the spot while the helper of the truck escaped unhurt,” a police source said.

The Mughal Road connects the Valley with the Poonch district of the Jammu division.

Authorities have been working hard to allow priority passage to fruit-carrying trucks going to outside markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

To ensure that a maximum number of such trucks reach the markets, the Mughal Road has also been thrown open for trucks carrying fruit.