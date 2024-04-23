Suggestions

Mughal Road Partially Reopens for Traffic

April 23, 2024
Ten days after being closed by authorities “till further orders” following fresh snowfall, Mughal Road, connecting Kashmir Valley’s Shopian district with twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch, has been thrown open for traffic partially, officials said on Tuesday.

They said that there the thoroughfare was opened after clearance of fresh snowfall at several places along the road including ‘Pir Ki Gali’. DTI Mughal Road Kapil Manhas told GNS that the road has been opened partially for “emergency purposes.”

Meanwhile, traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world, is plying from both sides, officials said. Also, one-way traffic is plying on SSG road from Srinagar towards Kargil, they said. “Commuters are advised to follow lane discipline, overtaking will lead to congestion,” they added. (GNS)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

