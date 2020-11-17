Mughal Road opens for load carriers after admin clears snow

Srinagar: Mughal road was on Tuesday thrown open for load carriers, three days after the thoroughfare, connecting Shopian with Poonch, was closed after snowfall in the region.

AEE Mughal Road, Layqat Choudhary confirmed the snow clearance along the thoroughfare.

DySP Traffic Rajouri-Poonch Zabir Mirza said that the load carriers were allowed to ply after the thoroughfare was cleared off the snowfall.

He said that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, only downward traffic (load carriers) loaded with fresh fruit shall be allowed from Herpora in Shopian from 11 am to 4 pm towards Poonch. He said no vehicle shall be allowed after the cut off time.

Moreover, he said, no passenger vehicle or pedestrian shall be allowed on the road.

He said there are slippery conditions in Mann Sar Mohre near Peer Ki Gali which makes adherence to the cut off timings all the more important to be followed without any deviation. (GNS)