SRINAGAR: The Mughal road, connecting Kashmir Valley’s Shopian district with the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch, was closed due to fresh snowfall, officials said on Sunday.

The thoroughfare was closed due to snowfall en route, the officials said. Police Post Incharge Behramgla G P Singh confirmed it to GNS.



Earlier, this month, the road, considered as alternative to Jammu-Srinagar Highway, was closed for two days due to snowfall near ‘Pir Ki Gali. (GNS)