Sriinagar: Several students were injured after a school bus overturned near Dubjan bridge on Mughal road on Wednesday

An official said the bus of Smart Mission High School, Ghasipura Wunpora, Anantnag overturned near Dubjan Bridge.

He said that soon after the incident medical team of 15 Garhwal Dubjan Camp rushed to the site and provided first aid to the students.

Later all the Injured have been rushed to the district hospital Shopian. Two students and a teacher were later shifted to SMHS hospital, Srinagar.

The condition of the other injured is said to be stable.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and started an investigation