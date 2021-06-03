Mufti Faizul Waheed’s Kashmir connection

By Irshad Aziz –

Hazrat Mufti sahib’s death has left us all in deep shock. From Tuesday, tried many times to write his brief sketch but couldn’t gather the courage. This time also my hands tremble while penning down his brief life sketch. May Almighty Allah help me to write down his pious life sketch with utmost justice.

Almighty Allah has bestowed Kashmir with a galaxy of God fearing, towering religious personalities. May it be Moulana Anwar Shah Kashmiri (RA), Mirwaiz Moulana Muhammad Yousuf Kashmiri (RA), Moulana Noor-ud-din Trali (RA) and the like. It is one of the greatest blessings of Almighty Allah that despite our sins, He is always showering His utmost Mercy on us. Bestowing a region with God fearing Islamic scholars is an indication of Allah’s Mercy and taking back these Ulema from us is an indication of Allah’s wrath. May Almighty Allah protect us all from His anger. Mufti Faizul Waheed Sahib (RA) was one of those few ulema who devoted all their lives for the cause of Islam, Muslims and humanity.

Frankly speaking, it is not possible for a man like me to compile a life sketch of a towering personality like Mufti Faizul Waheed sahib. There are many important dimensions of Hazrat’s life which need to be brought to light. Surely that is the work of ulema and they will do it with utmost justice. But the role Mufti sahib played for a commoner, I would like to elaborate it in a brief way so that we understand the pious life of this great son of soil.

Hazrat Mufti sahib was a Mufasir-e-Quran (First translator of Quran in his mother tongue, Gojri). He was a Faqih (An Islamic Jurist), a Muhaddith (expert in hadith), a bold speaker on various topics in public gatherings. His presence in a public gathering would attract a sea of believers. His way to start his speech with Qur’an, elaborating it with Qur’an and ending it with Qur’an was his unique way which is currently unparalleled. His contribution is unmatched during the month of Ramadan. He would hold special Quranic duroos in Bathindi Jammu for general public and ulema. Compiled many books like Sirajam Muneera (A book on the Seerat of our Beloved Prophet ﷺ). “Ahkam-e-Mayyat” (The rules of the Deceased) and “Namaz ke Masa’il, Qur’an-o-Hadees ki Roshni mai” (The issues pertaining to Salah in the light of Quran and Hadees).

Mufti Faizul Waheed sahib had a special connection with Kashmir. Kashmiris had a special place in his heart. Whenever he visited the valley, he would call on Kashmiris with sympathetic approach to uphold the principles of Islam. A few months before his death, he was in Kashmir. Spoke at many religious gatherings, even visited schools and coaching institutes to aware student community about the teachings of Islam. He had the distinction of travelling across Kashmir’s length and breadth. Almost every Islamic seminary here used to invite him on its annual convocation. His way to appreciate young hufaaz was unique. His frequent visits to Kashmir had a message for the people of Jammu region, that their religious unification with Kashmir is the need of hour. When Jammu erupted in communal violence a few years ago, vehicles of Kashmiri sumo drivers and other Kashmiris were burnt, communal people in Jammu were on prowl to beat and kill Kashmiris if spotted in Jammu, Mufti Faizul Waheed sahib opened the gates of his Darul-uloom at Bathindi for Kashmiris, provide them food and shelter for many days, until the communal riots died down. I would call him an ambassador of Kashmiris in Jammu region.

This is perhaps the reason that when the news of his worsen health conditions reached Kashmir, people here were left in lurch. Special prayers were held by one and all. I even witnessed people throning Twitter with #sosjk to arrange some rare medicines for him which otherwise was not possible. Some youngsters left from Srinagar, reached Jammu to help him with the medicines, which they somehow arranged for Mufti sahib.

In the end, we have to obey the decree of Almighty Allah, we have to bear this painful loss. May Almighty Allah elevate his ranks in Jannah. Now, the need of the hour is to come out from this grief and take the work of Mufti Faizul Waheed sahib towards its goal. We all must respect our ulema before it is too late. Today we see the death of Mufti Faizul Waheed sahib is being mourned throughout the world. We have seen ulema paying tributes to Hazrat Mufti sahib from all over India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa and many other countries. He was indeed an internationally acclaimed scholar who is no longer with us. But yes, Alhamdulillah his counterparts are here with us, let’s all support them to take the work of Mufti sahib ahead. Let we recognize our ulema during their life span, derive maximum benefits from their teachings. May Almighty Allah preserve all our ulema and give them long lasting lives. Kashmir needs them always. Aameen!