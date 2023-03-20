JAMMU, Mar 20: Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway was suspended due to fresh mudslide and shooting stones at several locations in Ramban district, officials said on Monday.

Quoting an official, that traffic movement has been suspended due to mudslide at Shalgari, Sherbibi and shooting stones at some other places in Ramban district along the highway.

He said no fresh traffic was allowed from both the side in this morning. “The road clearance work has been started at Shalgadi and other critical spots,” official said.

Meanwhile, a truck has rolled down at Digdole area of Ramban district on highway. “The driver of the truck was rescued in an injured condition and is being treated at hospital, ” he said. (KNO)