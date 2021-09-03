Much-awaited season 5 of Money Heist released on Netflix

The much-awaited fifth season of Money Heist, also known as La Casa De Papel, has been released on OTT platform Netflix.

The fifth season of Money Heist comprises of two volumes, first of which was released on Friday.

The second volume of Season 5 of Money Heist will be released in December this year.

The fifth and final season of Money Heist comprises a total of 10 episodes.

Volume 1 of Money Heist Season 5 will have five episodes in total.

The names of the episodes in volume 1 of Season 5 of Money Heist are: Episode 1 – ‘The End of the Road’, Episode 2 – ‘Do You Believe in Reincarnation?’, Episode 3 – ‘Welcome to the Show of Life’, Episode 4 – ‘Your Place in Heaven’ and Episode 5 – ‘Live Many Lives’.

Volume 2 will also have 5 episodes. However, the names of the episode in the second volume have not been released yet.

The main cast members the show are: Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Miguel Herrán as Rio, ÚrsulaCorberó as Tokyo, Jaime Lorente as Denver, HovikKeuchkerian as Bogota, ItziarItuño as Lisbon, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo, Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra, Luka Peros as Marseille, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Enrique Arce as Arturo, and José Manuel Poga as Gandía.