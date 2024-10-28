All set for Assembly session

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 28: Pro-tem Speaker, Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Mubarak Gul, today braced up the administration for first ever session of the current UT Legislature called on the 4th of next month by the Lieutenant Governor (LG) here.

The session is going to see an election for Speaker of the Assembly besides the inaugural address by the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, to the elected members on the first day of the commencement of the session.

The meeting besides the Secretary, Legislative Assembly was attended by the Director Estates, Jammu/Kashmir, Director, Hospitality & Protocol, SSP, Secretariat Security, General Manager, JKTDC, and representatives from Information, IT, and other concerned departments.

During the meeting, the Pro-tem Speaker impressed upon the officers of the Information Department to ensure arrangements for the media persons for coverage of the house proceedings besides hassle-free interaction with the Speaker and other elected representatives on the sidelines of the session.

The department was also directed to make arrangements for the coverage and communication of LG’s address in a smooth fashion by installing the public address system and a sufficient number of microphones in the hall.

Mubarak Gul emphasized the Estates Department to further enhance the pace of work for readying the Assembly complex at Jammu for the winter session and more. He also enjoined them to make provisions for media people on the lawns of the assembly complex for media briefings. In addition, he asked for proper accommodation for requisite employees for the smooth functioning of the Assembly Secretariat around the year at Srinagar and Jammu.

Moreover, the Pro-tem Speaker took this occasion to instruct the Hospitality & Protocol Department to make necessary arrangements in the Secretariat lawns by installing waterproof canopies for media briefings and interactions of members in a conducive environment. He also asked for making appropriate preparations for the dining and refreshment of dignitaries in the Assembly canteen established on the ground floor.