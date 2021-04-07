MTV Roadies Revolution fame Sakib Khan of Kashmir quits showbiz to follow creator

Roadies Revolution fame Sakib Khan has quit the showbiz industry. A lawyer by profession, Saqib Khan, inspired gang leaders and presenter Rannvijay Singha with his introduction, saying ‘Hi, I am from Kashmir and I am not a stone-pelter’ has decided to quit showbiz.

The model-actor took to his Instagram and announced that he has called it quits,. Citing his reasons for the same in a long note, he said, “Asalamalikum Brothers & Sisters.Hope you all doing good.Today’s post is regarding announcement as i am quitting the SHOWBIZZ.So i won’t be doing any modelling and Acting in future.”Saqib added, “Aisa nahi hai ki kaam nahi tha mere paas or i gave up !! I had good projects in line. Bus Allah ki marzi nahi thi. Zarur kuch achaa aur behtar Allah ne soncha hoga mere liye. Insha Allah

The actor, who came to Mumbai with a motive to change the image that people have of Kashmiris, shared his gratefulness for having achieved both fame and fandom.

He wrote, “As far as i have seen the struggle in Mumbai, it’s very difficult to survive but i can proudly say that within short span of one year i achieved a good Fame and Fan following. But wo toh Duniya k lye aur Aakhirat (life after death) k lye toh kuch bhi nahi.”Describing his reason to choose the path of religion and spirituality, the Roadies Revolution fame wrote, “In nutshell i was going Astray (gumrah) and was going against my tenants of Islam. I used to offer Namaz but something was lacking and that was Sukoon & my accountability towards Allah. So now I totally surrendering before Allah SWT.Wo Sukoon jiski mujhe talaash thi wo toh mere samnay tha, meri kitaab mai (our holy Book i.e, Quran) Talking about finding peace and solace Saqib shared, I am so thankful to Almighty Allah that he gave me chance to REPENT and accepted me wholeheartedly as i have been seeing miracles going in my life.I felt so peace and a sigh of relief while reading my holy Book Quran by heart. Alhamdulilah.”Saqib concluded the post by saying “I sincerely apologise to people whom I have hurt intentionally or unintentionally.Dua’on mai yaad rakhye ga. May Allah SWT accept all our Dua’s and shower His mercy and blessings on all of us. Amen.Sakib was the first contestant to be voted out from Roadies Revolution journey. Rannvijay had once told, Saqib reminded him of Angad Bedi and Neha said, “Not at all”. Rannvijay tried hard to make her believe but Neha refuses.