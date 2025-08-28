MSMEs Field Office holds entrepreneurship awareness prog

BANDIPORA, AUGUST 28: Branch MSME Development & Facilitation Office (DFO), Srinagar, Ministry of MSME, Government of India, in collaboration with sub-divisional administration Gurez, today organized an Entrepreneurship Awareness Program at Dawar, Gurez in Bandipora.

The event aimed to motivate youth towards self-employment and exploring opportunities available in the border region.

More-than 60 Youth and aspiring entrepreneurs actively participated in the program. Besides, officers from the district administration, BDO Gurez, Agriculture department, and representatives from financial institutions attended the event and shared detailed insights about various schemes and initiatives for entrepreneurship development.

Assistant Director MSME highlighted the vast potential for enterprise development in Gurez. He emphasized that tourism will emerge as a major source of livelihood in the region, and youth should equip themselves with professional skills to tap this sector effectively. He also underlined the scope for food processing and agriculture-allied activities, which can cater to growing market demand.

Participants were given detailed awareness about flagship schemes of the Ministry of MSME, including PM Vishwakarma, PMEGP, Procurement & Marketing Support, along with other important initiatives such as Mission Yuva, Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP), and the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission.

An interactive session was also held on packaging-related issues, where participants expressed eagerness to undergo training in modern packaging techniques to enhance product value and marketability.