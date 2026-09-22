MS SKIMS Attached

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has attached Prof. (Dr.) Farooq Ahmad Jan, Medical Superintendent, SKIMS Soura, to the office of the Principal, SKIMS Medical College Bemina, pending an enquiry into his conduct.

According to Government Order No. 713-JK(HME) of 2026, issued by the Health & Medical Education Department on September 21, 2026, Prof. Jan shall remain attached with the office of the Principal, SKIMS Medical College Bemina, pending the outcome of the enquiry.

Meanwhile, Prof. (Dr.) G.H. Yattoo, Professor and Head, Department of Hospital Administration, SKIMS Soura, has been directed to look after the duties of Medical Superintendent, SKIMS Soura, in addition to his existing responsibilities.

The order has been issued by order of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and signed by M. Raju, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Health & Medical Education Department.

The government order has also been circulated to the concerned administrative and health authorities, including the Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, Home Department, Ministry of Home Affairs, Director SKIMS Soura and the Chief Secretary’s office, among others.

The department has initiated the enquiry into the conduct of the Medical Superintendent, while further action will be subject to the outcome of the enquiry.