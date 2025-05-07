MP expresses grief over deaths in cross border shelling

SRINAGAR, MAY 07: National Conference Member of Parliament (Anantnag–Rajouri), Mian Altaf Ahmad, has expressed grief and anguish over the deaths in the ongoing cross-border shelling in Poonch district, and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones.

In a statement issued, Mian Altaf said that there are reports of at least 12 people having lost their lives and many others being injured in the ongoing cross-border shelling in the Poonch area. He added that there are also reports of damage to public property, including residential houses, in both Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Mian Altaf said that he is in constant touch with the concerned Deputy Commissioners of Rajouri and Poonch districts and urged local residents to take precautions and follow the advisories issued by the respective district administrations.

“I urge the administration to provide relief and safer accommodation to the affected families, besides ensuring the best possible medical care for the injured,” Mian Altaf said.