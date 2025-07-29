MountainMatters: How a group of trekkers is campaigning to keep Kashmir hills litter-free

Srinagar, July 28: An online campaign to keep the mountains clean from litter is gaining traction over social media.

With the temperature breaking previous records this summer, mountainous regions in Kashmir have started receiving a good number of visitors, seeking a break from the humid climate.

The surge in trekkers has brought with it a sharp rise in pollution, particularly in remote trekking routes and pristine natural sites that were once untouched.

To counter this, groups of local trekkers have taken it upon themselves to clean up the litter left behind by visitors.

The campaign, which started modestly through social media platforms, has quickly caught the attention of nature lovers and adventurers alike. Trekkers, armed with gloves, garbage, and bags, are visiting various offbeat trails and popular trekking routes to collect plastic waste, wrappers, and other litter left behind by previous visitors.

“This is our way of giving back to the mountains that have given us so much peace and adventure. We want to make sure these destinations remain clean and unspoiled for future generations,” said Zahid Ahmad Bhat, one of the early volunteers of the campaign.

Photos and videos showing volunteers cleaning mountain trails and carrying sacks of collected waste are being widely shared across platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), with hashtags such as #CleanKashmir and #MountainMatters going viral.

In a symbolic act to spread awareness, many of these trekkers and eco-conscious citizens have started writing simple yet powerful messages on rocks and stones using white ink. Phrases like “Keep It Clean,” “Don’t Litter,” and “Nature is Not a Bin” now greet trekkers along popular routes—serving both as reminders and silent protests against environmental neglect.

In one such video, which is going viral on social media shows a female trekker writes a message on rocks to keep nature clean.

With a caption of “Art with a purpose. Keep it clean, keep it beautiful,” the artist with a username

Bhattoibaaaa is being applauded for this initiative.

“Appreciate this kind initiative from you. We hope that the destination is kept clean by the trekkers who visit to seek solace in the mountains,” commented Basharat Bhat on the reel.

Pertinently, the seven Great Lakes in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district are facing a severe pollution crisis due to the irresponsible disposal of plastic by trekkers.

Environmentalists as such have urged visitors to maintain cleanliness while visiting the offbeat destinations.