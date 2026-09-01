Mountain Risks

The devastating floods and landslides in Nepal are a warning for the entire Himalayan region. They show how quickly a mountain hazard can turn into a major disaster. A landslide can block a river. Water can build up behind it. A sudden release can send a wall of water and debris downstream. For Jammu and Kashmir, the warning cannot be ignored. The region has a fragile mountain environment. It also has growing roads, tunnels, hydropower projects, tourism facilities and settlements. Many of them are located close to rivers and steep slopes. Recent events in J&K show that the threat is already here. In July, a cloudburst in Pahalgam’s Awoora area triggered flash floods. Several hotels and houses were inundated. Tourists had to be moved to safer places. The same month, cloudbursts also hit Thathri in Doda. Flash floods and mudslides damaged property and disrupted roads. Cloudbursts were also reported in Gurez and Tulail, causing damage to roads and other infrastructure. The situation continued into August. Cloudbursts and flash floods affected parts of Shopian, Pahalgam and Lolab. In Lolab, a cloudburst-triggered flash flood reportedly claimed a life. These incidents should not be seen as isolated events. Official figures cited by Akashvani indicated that J&K had recorded at least 35 cloudbursts by early August 2026. Around 31 people had died, while roads, bridges, homes and other infrastructure were damaged. This makes preparedness essential. J&K needs stronger early-warning systems. Rainfall must be monitored closely. River levels must be tracked in real time. Vulnerable slopes and glacial areas need continuous observation. Warnings must also reach people quickly. A message issued from Srinagar or Jammu is not enough. People in remote villages need clear and timely alerts. They should know where to go and which routes to avoid. Regular evacuation drills can save lives. Local volunteers should be trained. Police, civil administration, SDRF and other agencies must have clearly defined roles. Infrastructure planning also needs a rethink. Roads should not be built without proper slope and drainage studies. Construction near river channels should be strictly regulated. Hydropower projects need strong safeguards against floods, landslides and excessive sediment. Tourist destinations require special attention. Pahalgam, Sonamarg, Gulmarg and other mountain areas receive large numbers of visitors. Many tourists may not understand local weather risks. Authorities must therefore have quick evacuation and communication systems in place. Climate change adds another layer of uncertainty. Warmer temperatures can affect glaciers, snow and mountain slopes. Extreme rainfall can also produce sudden floods. Historical weather patterns may no longer provide a reliable guide for future risks. J&K cannot prevent every cloudburst or landslide. But it can reduce the damage. The lesson from Nepal is simple. Preparedness must come before disaster. Scientific planning, stronger monitoring, safer infrastructure and community awareness must become central to development in the Himalayan region. Nepal has provided a warning. J&K has already seen its own warnings. The priority now should be to learn from them before the next cloudburst becomes a catastrophe.