A memorandum of understanding was signed today between Jammu & Kashmir AIDS Control Society (JKACS) and Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu for starting free of cost HIV viral load testing of People Living with HIV (PLHIV) in GMC, Jammu by utilizing the spare testing capacity of COBAS RT-PCR equipments for the quantitative HIV – 1 Viral Load Testing in the Department of Microbiology, GMC Jammu.

MOU Signed for starting HIV Viral Load Testing in GMC Jammu 3

At present, the samples of PLHIV’s are being sent to Chandigarh for viral load testing. This in-house testing at GMC, Jammu will reduce turnaround time in the reporting of the final result which will help the clinicians to provide timely treatment to the PLHIV’s.

The MOU was signed in the presence of Dr. Ashutosh Gupta, Principal, Government Medical College, Jammu, Dr. Manu Bhatnagar, Additional Director, J&K AIDS Control Society, H&ME Department and Dr. Sandeep Dogra, HOD, Department of Microbiology, GMC, Jammu alongwith their respective concerned officials.