Motorcyclist killed, another critically injured in Pattan mishap

Baramulla: A motorcyclist was on Wednesday crushed to death by a speedy vehicle while another was injured in a road accident at Zangam Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Officials said that a speedy tipper hit a motorcycle at Zangam pattan, resulting in critical injuries to two persons.

After the incident, the injured were rushed to the hospital by locals, they said, adding that one among the injured succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital.

An official identified motorcyclist as Mudassir Hussain Wani, son of Abdul Rashid Wani of Madargund Bandipora, saying that police has taken cognizance of the incident and investigation has been taken up—(KNO)